Trump Trade Aide Peter Navarro Warns India Over Tariffs, Russian Oil Ties

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro issued a sharp warning to India, urging New Delhi to soften its trade stance with Washington or face serious consequences. In an interview on Real America’s Voice, Navarro accused India of sheltering behind what he called the “Maharajah of tariffs,” claiming that the country imposes the steepest duties of any major economy against the United States.

He criticized India’s growing energy partnership with Russia, saying that while the country barely imported Russian oil before the Ukraine war, it is now taking advantage of discounted crude. According to Navarro, this has forced American taxpayers to bear more of the financial burden of the conflict. “India has to stop buying Russian oil. The road to peace partly runs through New Delhi,” he insisted.

Navarro compared India unfavorably to U.S. allies such as Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the European Union, which he said had advanced their trade cooperation with Washington. He cautioned that if India aligned too closely with Russia and China, “it won’t end well.”

The senior aide also lashed out at the BRICS grouping, which expanded to 10 members after Indonesia’s entry this year. He accused the bloc of exploiting U.S. markets while being riddled with internal rivalries, claiming its survival depends on American trade.

Navarro’s comments have sparked pushback online. His claim that India was “feeding the Russia war machine” was challenged through X’s Community Notes, prompting a clash with Elon Musk, who defended the platform’s fact-checking feature.

These remarks come shortly after President Donald Trump slapped an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports on August 27, doubling total duties to 50%. The move, presented as a response to India’s energy trade with Moscow, has further complicated stalled negotiations over a broader U.S.-India trade deal.