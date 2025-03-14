Live
- Probe to be launched against ex AU V-C
- Srinivasa Kalyanam will be held in a grand manner: TTD chairman
- GHMC seizes Pratima Hospital over unpaid property taxes
- ‘Centre’s National Marketing Policy is purely for corporates’
- Half-day schools in Telangana from tomorrow
- Transco CMD Krishna Bhaskar selected for World Bank Fellowship
- KTR calls for state-wide protests over MLA’s suspension
- Jagadish suspension a black day in Assembly history: Harish
- Aamir Khan Turns 60: Celebrating the Life and Career of Mr. Perfectionist
- Jagadish’s comments against Speaker reflect elitist mindset: Uttam
Trump vows to take back 'stolen' wealth
Tariffs on steel and aluminium imports go into effect
Washington: President Donald Trump openly challenged US allies on Wednesday by increasing tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25 per cent as he vowed to take back wealth “stolen” by other countries, drawing quick retaliation from Europe and Canada.
The Republican president's use of tariffs to extract concessions from other nations points toward a possibly destructive trade war and a stark change in America's approach to global leadership. It also has destabilised the stock market and stoked anxiety about an economic downturn.
“The United States of America is going to take back a lot of what was stolen from it by other countries and, frankly, by incompetent US leadership,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday. “We're going to take back our wealth, and we're going to take back a lot of the companies that left.”