  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

Trump vows to take back 'stolen' wealth

Trump Pushes Plan to Shift Education Control to States
x

Trump Pushes Plan to Shift Education Control to States

Highlights

Tariffs on steel and aluminium imports go into effect

Washington: President Donald Trump openly challenged US allies on Wednesday by increasing tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25 per cent as he vowed to take back wealth “stolen” by other countries, drawing quick retaliation from Europe and Canada.

The Republican president's use of tariffs to extract concessions from other nations points toward a possibly destructive trade war and a stark change in America's approach to global leadership. It also has destabilised the stock market and stoked anxiety about an economic downturn.

“The United States of America is going to take back a lot of what was stolen from it by other countries and, frankly, by incompetent US leadership,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday. “We're going to take back our wealth, and we're going to take back a lot of the companies that left.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick