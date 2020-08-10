Turkey becomes 3rd country to develop COVID-19 vaccines: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ankara: Turkey has become the third country to develop vaccines locally against COVID-19 after the US and China, claimed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"The COVID-19 Turkey Platform, founded by the TUBITAK (the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey,) is currently working on eight different vaccines and 10 different medication projects," Erdogan said at the opening ceremony of the TUBITAK Excellence Centers in the northwestern province of Kocaeli.

"Collaborating with state and private sectors and universities, Turkey has been making significant progress in developing vaccines and drugs against COVID-19," he was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency.

Erdogan noted that two vaccine candidates have successfully completed the animal tests, and one of them has received ethical approval to move on to the clinical trial on humans.

The total COVID-19 cases in Turkey has reached 239,622 with a death toll of 5,829, according to the latest official data.