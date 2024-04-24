Turkish police detain 11 suspected IS members

Live
Turkish police detained at least 11 suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) group in Turkey's western province of Izmir on Wednesday, local media reported.
Istanbul: Turkish police detained at least 11 suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) group in Turkey's western province of Izmir on Wednesday, local media reported.
The state-run TRT broadcaster said anti-terror teams launched simultaneous operations against 13 sites across the province to capture 13 suspects.
During the raids, 11 suspects were apprehended, while arrest operations are ongoing against the remaining two individuals, Xinhua news agency reported.
Many digital materials were found and confiscated at the suspects' premises, according to the TRT.
The Turkish government designated the IS as a terrorist organisation in 2013, blaming it for a spate of deadly attacks in the country since 2015.
Turkish police have been regularly conducting counter-terrorism operations against its members across the country.