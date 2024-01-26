  • Menu
Two killed as small plane crashes in Brazil

Two people were killled after a plane crashed in a forest in Brazil's Sao Paulo state, local authorities said.

Brasilia: Two people were killled after a plane crashed in a forest in Brazil's Sao Paulo state, local authorities said.

The Piper Comanche plane, registered as PT-DKA, took off Thursday morning from a private airport in the city of Sao Paulo, with two people on board, the authorities said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Brazilian Air Force said its experts were determining the cause of the crash.

The accident occurred in a mountainous tropical forest area, where a helicopter heading to the island of Ilhabela crashed last December, killing four.

X