UK asks India, China to step up pressure on Russia
Highlights
London: Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab on Sunday called on India and China to help increase diplomatic pressure on Russia as it continued...
London: Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab on Sunday called on India and China to help increase diplomatic pressure on Russia as it continued its military onslaught on Ukraine that began over a week ago.
"China has got a job here. They've got to step up as well - this is a permanent member of the (UN) Security Council - and India as well."
Next Story