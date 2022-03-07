  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > International

UK asks India, China to step up pressure on Russia

Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab
x

Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab

Highlights

London: Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab on Sunday called on India and China to help increase diplomatic pressure on Russia as it continued...

London: Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab on Sunday called on India and China to help increase diplomatic pressure on Russia as it continued its military onslaught on Ukraine that began over a week ago.

"China has got a job here. They've got to step up as well - this is a permanent member of the (UN) Security Council - and India as well."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X