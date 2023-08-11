Live
- India's first Agricultural Data Exchange launched in Hyderabad
- PL First Cut – S Chand Ltd | 1QFY24
- PL First Cut – Kalpataru Power (KPP) Q1FY24
- American Oncology Institute (AOI) organised workshop on MR Based HDR Interstitial Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer
- TTD chairman lays stone for modernization works of Sri Venkateswara Museum
- Police serve notice to Pawan Kalyan
- None of the ministers asked for commission: President of contractors' association
- PTR launches plan for turtle conservation, identification
- Exercise training, yoga can boost lung function in adults with asthma
- After Modi’s praise, mixed reception for LIC, HAL shares at bourses
Just In
UK rolls out red carpet for Army chief Gen Manoj Pande
Highlights
London: Army chief General Manoj Pande received a ceremonial welcome with a Guard of Honour at Horse Guards Parade in London at the start of his UK...
London: Army chief General Manoj Pande received a ceremonial welcome with a Guard of Honour at Horse Guards Parade in London at the start of his UK visit on Thursday.
Gen Pande was received by the UK's Chief of the General Staff, Gen. Sir Patrick Sanders, before he inspected a Guard of Honour by the Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards, one of the oldest regiments in the British Army dressed in their iconic scarlet tunics and black bearskin caps.
The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the Band of the Grenadier Guards, conducted by Director of Music Captain Robert Smith, performed a bespoke programme of music in support of the occasion to illustrate the harmony between the two nations.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS