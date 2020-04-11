UK to charter flights to fly its nationals stranded in India

Chennai: The UK will be using charter flights from various Indian cities to ferry its nationals stranded across the country. Over 3,000 British travellers are currently stranded in India and the charter flight from Chennai via Bengaluru is scheduled on April 20, said a statement from British Deputy High Commission here. '

An additional 12 charter flights will be operated and bookings have opened on Friday. This follows the seven charter flights announced on April 5 from Goa, Mumbai and New Delhi (April 8-12) and will take the total number of people brought back on these 19 flights to around 5,000.