Live
- Mythri Movie Distributors bags ‘Utsavam’ AP, Telangana rights
- Siddu Jonnalagadda’s ‘Telusu Kada’ kickstarts in Hyderabad
- Dr Naresh Vijayakrishna celebrates 50 years in cinema
- ‘Stree 2’ dominates advance bookings, outshines major Bollywood releases
- Hindu family donates brain-dead son’s liver to save Muslim man's life
- People Media Factory announces ‘Daarkaari #MM Part 2’
- ‘Double ISMART’ to release in Nizam Area through PrimeShow Films
- LoP Rahul not scared of ED or CBI, says K’taka Dy CM
- Another complaint filed in K'taka Guv's office on MUDA scam against CM Siddaramaiah
- Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik launch fashion brand
Just In
Ukraine says it downed 30 Russia-launched drones
Russia launched 38 Shahed-type drones at Ukraine overnight on Tuesday and the air defence intercepted 30 of them, the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.
Kyiv: Russia launched 38 Shahed-type drones at Ukraine overnight on Tuesday and the air defence intercepted 30 of them, the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.
The projectiles were destroyed over eight regions in southern, northern, and central Ukraine, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the statement.
The Russian forces also fired two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles at Ukraine from the Voronezh region, the air force said, without giving further details.
Infrastructure facilities, including a gas pipeline and a hospital, were damaged. One person was injured in the attack in Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy, the Sumy Regional Military Administration said in a statement.
A nationwide air alert was issued in Ukraine on Tuesday morning after a MIG-31 fighter, a carrier of Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles, took off from an airfield in Russia.