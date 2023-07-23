Live
- CM to lay stone for construction of 47K houses in Amaravati tomorrow
- Jagananna Suraksha: 7,716 certificates issued in ASR district
- Six gates of Musi project lifted in Nalgonda
- No loss of life or property due to incessant rains in Hyd
- EVMs & VVPAT use demonstrated
- Bandi Sanjay meets his followers in Karimnagar
- 1.85L women screened under Arogya Mahila scheme in TS
- Long list of heinous crimes against women in other states: BJP
- SRPC reviews resilience of power supply network system
- Six gates of Himayath Sagar lifted
Ukrainian drone hits ammunition depot
Highlights
Kyiv: A Ukrainian drone hit an ammunition depot in central Crimea on Saturday, sparking an explosion, less than a week after a predawn strike on a key bridge linking the peninsula to Russia prompted Moscow to exit a landmark grain export deal and pound Ukraine's seaports with drones and missiles.
