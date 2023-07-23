  • Menu
Ukrainian drone hits ammunition depot

Ukrainian drone hits ammunition depot
Kyiv: A Ukrainian drone hit an ammunition depot in central Crimea on Saturday, sparking an explosion, less than a week after a predawn strike on a key bridge linking the peninsula to Russia prompted Moscow to exit a landmark grain export deal and pound Ukraine's seaports with drones and missiles.

