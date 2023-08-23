US Ambassador Emphasizes Strong US-India Collaboration Across Domains

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, highlighted the strong collaboration between India and the United States across various domains such as technology, trade, environment, and space during his address at the Indiaspora G20 forum. He emphasized that President Joe Biden expressed to him that India holds the utmost importance, a sentiment not previously conveyed by any American president. Garcetti noted that Indian Americans constitute six percent of US taxpayers.

Garcetti's statements came ahead of President Biden's forthcoming visit to India for the G20 Leaders' Summit in Delhi. The ambassador pointed out the extensive cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the space sector, asserting that there are no bounds to their partnership. He characterized the US and India as formidable forces that contribute positively to global progress.

Expressing his personal aspirations, Garcetti revealed a longstanding desire to reside in India, particularly in Bodh Gaya for Buddhist studies. He humorously mentioned that his political engagement sidetracked this dream, but life's synchronicities brought him to India, where he now lives his dream.

Having recently marked his first 100 days as the US Ambassador in India, Garcetti shared a video capturing his experiences across Indian states, interactions with political leaders, and engaging with people. He expressed excitement about enhancing the partnership between the two nations during his tenure.