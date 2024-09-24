US Ambassador Hails Modi As India's Most America-Friendly Prime Minister Ever

In a recent interview with ANI, Garcetti praised both leaders, describing Modi as "the most pro-American prime minister in Indian history" and Biden as "the most pro-Indian president in US history." He emphasized the significance of their close friendship, stating, "These are two men who have such a close friendship. They are representative of the people in their countries, reflecting the growing closeness between our nations."



This personal connection, according to Garcetti, is driving the expansion of bilateral ties across strategic, economic, and cultural domains. The ambassador highlighted the increasing cooperation between the two nations in recent years, suggesting that the leaders' relationship is a catalyst for broader engagement.

Garcetti also underscored the importance of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, a strategic forum comprising the US, India, Japan, and Australia. He described it as a "powerful" platform for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, stating, "The Quad is a place where we set a vision, share principles, and find common solutions. It's about standing up for the rule of law in a region where not every nation plays by the same rules."

The ambassador views the Quad as a counterbalance to nations that may not align with the principles upheld by its members. "We're working proactively to build solutions for a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific," Garcetti explained.

The most recent Quad Summit, hosted by President Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, brought together the leaders of all four nations to discuss shared concerns and strategies for the Indo-Pacific region. This meeting further solidified the alliance's commitment to regional stability and cooperation.

Garcetti concluded by emphasizing the Quad's unified vision for the region: "We are standing up for principles that not every country shares, but together, we are building a better future."

As US-India relations continue to strengthen, driven by leadership at the highest levels and reinforced through multilateral forums like the Quad, both nations appear poised for even closer cooperation in the years ahead.