US clears $93m India weapons deal

Washington: The US State Department has approved the sale of Javelin anti-tank missile systems and Excalibur guided artillery munitions worth $93 million to India, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Wednesday.

According to DSCA, India requested 100 FGM-148 Javelin missiles, one fly-to-buy missile, 25 command launch units, and 216 Excalibur tactical projectiles. The agency said the proposed sale would strengthen the US-India strategic relationship and enhance the security of a “major defence partner.”