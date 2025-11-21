  1. Home
US clears $93m India weapons deal

  • Created On:  21 Nov 2025 7:34 AM IST
US clears $93m India weapons deal
Washington: The US State Department has approved the sale of Javelin anti-tank missile systems and Excalibur guided artillery munitions worth $93 million to India, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Wednesday.

According to DSCA, India requested 100 FGM-148 Javelin missiles, one fly-to-buy missile, 25 command launch units, and 216 Excalibur tactical projectiles. The agency said the proposed sale would strengthen the US-India strategic relationship and enhance the security of a “major defence partner.”

US–India Defence DealJavelin MissilesExcalibur ArtilleryStrategic PartnershipMilitary Modernisation

