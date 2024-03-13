In a recent media statement, U.S. Congressman Rich McCormick commended India's increasing global influence and economic prosperity against the backdrop of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. McCormick highlighted Prime Minister Modi's active role on the international stage and expressed optimism about India's economic trajectory.



McCormick emphasized that India is just beginning its ascent as a major global player. He acknowledged Prime Minister Modi's engagement in international affairs and pointed out that India's economy is rapidly growing, positioning it to compete with economic giants like China and the United States.

The Congressman drew attention to India's unique position as Russia's largest energy consumer, noting that this provides India with considerable leverage in diplomatic relations. McCormick stressed the importance of using this leverage responsibly and ensuring that global interests are prioritized in India's dealings with Russia.

Discussing the broader geopolitical context, McCormick expressed concern about the use of nuclear threats, citing the example of Russian President Putin leveraging Russia's nuclear arsenal. He warned against succumbing to idle threats and stressed the need for a cooperative approach to global issues, highlighting the detrimental effects of self-assured mutual destruction.

**India's Response to Russia-Ukraine Conflict:**

The Congressman's remarks followed India's recent actions to dismantle a network involved in recruiting individuals to fight for Russia. This network, uncovered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), utilized social media to lure individuals under the pretext of job offers. The crackdown came in the wake of the deaths of two Indians who were duped into traveling to Russia to participate in the war.

**Conclusion:**

McCormick's comments provide insight into the evolving dynamics of India's global role, its economic trajectory, and the challenges it faces amid the complex geopolitical landscape of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As India navigates its position on the international stage, responsible diplomacy and strategic decision-making become crucial in fostering global stability.