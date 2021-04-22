Top
Trending :
Home  > News > International

US ex-cop convicted of George Floyd's murder

US ex-cop convicted of George Floyd’s murder
x

US ex-cop convicted of George Floyd’s murder

Highlights

Minneapolis: A federal grand jury has found Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, guilty on all three counts of murder of African America...

Minneapolis: A federal grand jury has found Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, guilty on all three counts of murder of African American George Floyd last year.

Floyd, 46, was killed in a brutal abuse of police force on May 25 last year during an arrest after a store clerk alleged, he had passed a counterfeit $20 bill in Minneapolis.

Chauvin, 45, pinned down Floyd with his knee on the pavement of a south Minneapolis intersection for more than nine minutes. "I can't breathe. I can't breathe," were his last words.

The horrific death of Floyd resulted in a nationwide violent protest. A 12-member federal jury in Minneapolis found Chauvin guilty on all three counts: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday narrated a conversation he had with George's Floyd's seven-year-old daughter in which he affirmed that her father's murder had sparked global change.

I knelt down and held her hand, I said 'Daddy is looking down at you so proud,'" said Biden. "She said to me then... 'Daddy changed the world.'

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X