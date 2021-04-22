US ex-cop convicted of George Floyd’s murder

Minneapolis: A federal grand jury has found Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, guilty on all three counts of murder of African American George Floyd last year.

Floyd, 46, was killed in a brutal abuse of police force on May 25 last year during an arrest after a store clerk alleged, he had passed a counterfeit $20 bill in Minneapolis.

Chauvin, 45, pinned down Floyd with his knee on the pavement of a south Minneapolis intersection for more than nine minutes. "I can't breathe. I can't breathe," were his last words.

The horrific death of Floyd resulted in a nationwide violent protest. A 12-member federal jury in Minneapolis found Chauvin guilty on all three counts: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday narrated a conversation he had with George's Floyd's seven-year-old daughter in which he affirmed that her father's murder had sparked global change.

I knelt down and held her hand, I said 'Daddy is looking down at you so proud,'" said Biden. "She said to me then... 'Daddy changed the world.'