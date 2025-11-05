  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

US goes to polls in crucial elections

US goes to polls in crucial elections
x
Highlights

All eyes on NYC mayoral candidate

New York: Polls opened on Tuesday morning across the US as the country headed to a crucial poll, with all eyes set on the important New York City mayoral election, where Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani is emerging as a front-runner.

November 4 is election day across the US, with polls opening from 6 am to 9 pm. This is the first national election in the second term of Donald Trump's presidency.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick