US Government Shutdown 2025: What You Need to Know

The US government shutdown 2025 officially began early Wednesday after the Senate failed to pass two different funding bills on Tuesday night. Both Democratic and Republican proposals to keep the government running collapsed, leading to the latest government closure America has seen since 2019.

Democrats had pushed for a bill that extended health care subsidies and reversed cuts to Medicaid, while Republicans proposed a short-term seven-week funding plan. Neither received enough votes. After the failed votes, the White House ordered agencies to start their shutdown plans.

This US political crisis means millions of federal workers will be affected. Around 4 million government employees, including service members, air traffic controllers, and TSA staff, could go without pay. About 2 million troops may be required to work without salaries until Congress reaches a deal. Federal contractors like janitors and security guards are also left without guaranteed pay. Lawmakers, however, will continue to receive their $174,000 salaries.

Essential programs like Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid will continue, though some services may be delayed. Agencies like the FDA warn that food safety inspections could be reduced. National parks, Smithsonian museums, and other public services may also close.

The federal government shutdown update from the Pentagon says military operations and border security remain top priorities. However, families of troops may struggle financially if pay is delayed. Past shutdowns have shown that long closures hurt the economy, with billions lost that are never recovered.

The last shutdown in 2018–2019 lasted 35 days, the longest in history. This latest US shutdown news highlights deep divisions in Congress. Democrats demand changes to health care funding, while Republicans refuse to alter Medicaid cuts. Until lawmakers compromise, the government will remain closed.