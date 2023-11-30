Live
- Visakhapatnam: Key role of net zero targets stressed
- Visakhapatnam: Varuna Yagam performed to appease rain God
- Visakhapatnam: Waltair division conducts mock drill
- Visakhapatnam: Management development programme focuses on honing skills
- 28,93,500 voters from IT sector to influence 2023 Telangana elections
- Visakhapatnam: 200-kg ganja seized in city
- Visakhapatnam: Stone laid for Flatted Factory Complex
- Polling begins in Telangana
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th November 2023
- Paderu: Cops organise volleyball tourney for tribals
Just In
US military aircraft crashes in Japan
Highlights
Tokyo: A crew member who was recovered from the ocean after a US military Osprey aircraft carrying eight people crashed on Wednesday off southern Japan has been pronounced dead, coast guard officials said. The cause of the crash and the status of the seven others on board were not immediately known, coast guard spokesperson Kazuo Ogawa said. The Osprey was carrying eight crew and is an Air Force aircraft, a US official who was not authorsed to speak to the media said on condition of anonymity.
