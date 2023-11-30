  • Menu
US military aircraft crashes in Japan

US military aircraft crashes in Japan
Tokyo: A crew member who was recovered from the ocean after a US military Osprey aircraft carrying eight people crashed on Wednesday off southern...

Tokyo: A crew member who was recovered from the ocean after a US military Osprey aircraft carrying eight people crashed on Wednesday off southern Japan has been pronounced dead, coast guard officials said. The cause of the crash and the status of the seven others on board were not immediately known, coast guard spokesperson Kazuo Ogawa said. The Osprey was carrying eight crew and is an Air Force aircraft, a US official who was not authorsed to speak to the media said on condition of anonymity.

