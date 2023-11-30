US military aircraft crashes in Japan

Tokyo: A crew member who was recovered from the ocean after a US military Osprey aircraft carrying eight people crashed on Wednesday off southern Japan has been pronounced dead, coast guard officials said. The cause of the crash and the status of the seven others on board were not immediately known, coast guard spokesperson Kazuo Ogawa said. The Osprey was carrying eight crew and is an Air Force aircraft, a US official who was not authorsed to speak to the media said on condition of anonymity.

