US needs ‘more negotiations’ to strike trade deal with India
Highlights
Washinton: The United States top trade official has indicated that “more negotiations” will be necessary to secure a trade deal with India, a sobering assessment that comes just days before a critical August 1 deadline, after which higher US tariffs are scheduled to take effect.
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, speaking in an interview on CNBC on Monday, stated that Washington needs additional talks to gauge just how ambitious the Indian government is willing to be to secure a comprehensive trade agreement.
While Greer acknowledged that he had previously suggested a deal with New Delhi might be imminent, he emphasized the significant policy shifts that would be required from India.
