X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > International

US reports nearly 4K Covid variant cases

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

The US has registered nearly 4,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus variants, according to latest data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Washington: The US has registered nearly 4,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus variants, according to latest data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The vast majority of these cases, 3,701, were caused by the variant known as B.1.1.7, which was originally detected in Britain late last year, Xinhua news agency reported citing the data issued on Friday.

There were 108 cases of a new strain initially discovered in South Africa, called B.1.351, and 17 cases of the P.1 strain detected in Brazil.

The cases identified are based on a sampling of SARS-CoV-2-positive specimens and do not represent the total number of variants infection cases that may be circulating in the US, according to the CDC.

Modelling data suggest that B.1.1.7 could become the predominant variant in the US by the end of this month.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the Johns Hopkins University revealed that the US' caseload and death toll currently stood at 29,343,530 and 532,400, respectively.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X