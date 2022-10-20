US returns 307 antiquities worth $4 million to India

New York: A globe spanning, 15-year investigation has led to the repatriation of 307 antiquities by the US that were stolen and trafficked from India and valued at nearly four million dollars, the majority seized from disgraced art dealer Subhash Kapoor. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has announced that the return of 307 antiquities valued at nearly USD 4 million to the people of India.

Of these, 235 antiquities were seized following the investigation by the office of the Manhattan District Attorney into Kapoor, "a prolific looter who helped traffic items from Afghanistan, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and other countries.

All the antiquities were returned during a repatriation ceremony at the Indian Consulate in New York attended by India's Consul General Randir Jaiswal, and US Homeland Security Investigations Acting Deputy Special Agent-in-Charge Christopher Lau, a statement issued by the Manhattan District Attorney's office said.

"These antiquities were stolen by multiple complex and sophisticated trafficking rings - the leaders of which showed no regard for the cultural or historical significance of these objects," Bragg said, adding that "we are proud to return hundreds of stunning pieces back to the people of India."

Among the pieces being returned is the Arch Parikara, crafted from marble and dating to the 12-13th century. Valued at approximately USD 85,000, the Arch Parikara was among the antiquities seized from Kapoor.

It first surfaced in photographs depicting antiquity in a dirty, pre-restoration condition. These photographs-along with dozens of others depicting antiquities lying in the grass or on the ground-were sent to Kapoor by a supplier of illicit goods in India, the statement said, adding that the piece was smuggled out of India and into New York in May 2002.

Kapoor laundered the Arch Parikara to the Nathan Rubin - Ida Ladd Family Foundation, who donated the piece to the Yale University Art Gallery in 2007.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Alfonso said that the repatriation "is the result of a globe spanning, fifteen-year investigation where the investigative team chased leads, followed the money and ultimately seized these pieces, ensuring their return to the people of India." Five of the antiquities were seized following investigation into antiquities dealer Nancy Wiener, who had pleaded guilty last year to charges of conspiracy and possession of stolen property. Over 60 antiquities were stolen from India by multiple smaller trafficking networks.