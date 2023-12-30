Live
Vietnam's foreign trade hits 683 bln USD in 2023
Highlights
Hanoi: Vietnam posted a foreign trade record of 683 billion U.S. dollars in 2023, down 6.6 percent year on year with a trade surplus of 28 billion dollars, according to the latest statistics of the country's General Statistics Office.
Specifically, the export revenue stood at 355.5 billion dollars, down 4.4 percent, while the import revenue declined 8.9 percent year on year to 327.5 billion dollars, Xinhua news agency reported.
The export revenue of Vietnam's industrial processing group reached 313.73 billion dollars in 2023, accounting for 88.3 percent of total, according to the report.
China was Vietnam's largest import market for the cited period with turnover estimated at 111.6 billion dollars, the report said.
