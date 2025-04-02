Waqf Properties in India: Key Facts and Numbers

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill sparked a heated debate in the Lok Sabha on April 2, 2025, as the BJP defended it, while the Congress criticized it as unconstitutional. The Bill aims to regulate Waqf properties more effectively, preventing misuse and illegal occupation. Waqf refers to properties dedicated to religious or charitable purposes under Islamic law, and their sale or misuse is prohibited.

Here’s a breakdown of the significant facts about Waqf properties in India:

Total Waqf Properties: India boasts an impressive 872,324 immovable Waqf properties, making it one of the largest repositories of community-owned land globally.

Graveyards Lead: Graveyards dominate Waqf holdings, with 150,569 properties accounting for 17% of the total.

Mosques: Waqf properties include 119,200 mosques, contributing 14% of the total Waqf assets.

Commercial Assets: The Waqf portfolio also includes 113,187 shops and 92,505 houses, emphasizing the economic role these properties play.

Agricultural Land: Agricultural holdings within Waqf properties amount to 140,784, making up 16% of total assets.

Religious Sites: Dargahs, mazars, and other religious sites total 33,492 properties under Waqf management.

Regional Distribution: Uttar Pradesh leads with 232,547 Waqf properties, accounting for 27% of the national total. Other states with significant holdings include West Bengal, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

Diverse Usage: Waqf properties are used for various purposes, including 64,724 plots, 17,719 ashoorkhanas, and 14,008 madrasas, in addition to other properties.

Challenges with Management: Waqf property management faces hurdles, including governance issues, legal disputes, encroachments, and fraudulent claims. The digitization of 330,000 Waqf records aims to improve transparency.

Reforms and Proposals: The Waqf Amendment Bill proposes stricter criteria for Waqf declarations and aims to address misuse, governance issues, and delays in property surveys. Key reforms include restructuring tribunals and improving accountability measures for Waqf boards.

Despite opposition, the Bill is viewed as a necessary step to streamline the management and protection of Waqf properties in India, ensuring better regulation and preventing unlawful claims.