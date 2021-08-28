  • Menu
We will hunt you down

Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden

Biden warns Kabul bombers

Washington: US President Joe Biden pledged Thursday to hunt down the perpetrators of the suicide bombings that killed 12 American troops in Kabul and said the United States will not be deterred from its mission to evacuate thousands of civilians from Afghanistan.

"To those who carried out this attack as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said.

In a solemn address from the White House, he praised the slain US servicemen as "heroes" and said the evacuation mission from Kabul will continue until the planned US withdrawal date of August 31.

"We will not be deterred by terrorists. We will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuation," Biden said.

