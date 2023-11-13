Live
Just In
Weapons recovered from senior PIJ leader’s house in Gaza: IDF
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF ) on Monday said that it has recovered huge cache of weapons -- from the bedroom of a child -- in house of a senior Palestine Islamic Jihad (PIJ) leader, which is an offshoot of Hamas and had participated in October 7 attack on Israel.
Tel Aviv : The Israel Defense Forces (IDF ) on Monday said that it has recovered huge cache of weapons -- from the bedroom of a child -- in house of a senior Palestine Islamic Jihad (PIJ) leader, which is an offshoot of Hamas and had participated in October 7 attack on Israel.
The IDF said that the arms cache and other arsenal hidden in the bedroom of the child were discovered by the IDF 551st Brigade. However, the name of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader was not announced by the IDF.
The IDF said that it has also discovered Hamas infrastructure within civilian centres in the Al-Shati Camp in northern Gaza. “This also includes premises inside the Abu Backer Al Sidique mosque and the al-Quds University located inside the Al-Shati camp,” the IDF said.
The IDF said that it has also discovered the Hamas intelligence operative plans during various raids inside the Gaza.