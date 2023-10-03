Live
- AP Chambers appeals to Railways to introduce Vande Bharat to Bengaluru
- Vizianagaram: NCC training camp concludes in MR college
- Kalyani remains Inaccessible to the public a year after inauguration"
- Section 144 imposed due to movement of elephants
- Govt giving priority to health & edu sectors: Vidadala Rajini
- 3 cops suspended for using third degree against theft accused
- Vizianagaram: Officials, people’s representatives take part in cleanliness drive
- WHO authorises 2nd malaria vaccine
- Visakhapatnam: 3 naval helicopters engaged for aerial seeding
- Former minister Bandaru held, shifted to Guntur
Just In
WHO authorises 2nd malaria vaccine
Highlights
London: The World Health Organisation authorised a second malaria vaccine on Monday, a decision that could offer countries a cheaper and more...
London: The World Health Organisation authorised a second malaria vaccine on Monday, a decision that could offer countries a cheaper and more effective option than the world's first shot against the parasitic disease.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Oxford University developed the new three-dose vaccine with help from the Serum Institute of India. Research suggests it is more than 75% effective and that protection is maintained for at least another year with a booster.
Tedros said the shot would cost about $2 to $4 and could be available in some countries next year. This is not the vaccine to stop malaria. In 2021, WHO endorsed the first malaria vaccine, known as Mosquirix and made by GSK.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS