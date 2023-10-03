WHO authorises 2nd malaria vaccine

London: The World Health Organisation authorised a second malaria vaccine on Monday, a decision that could offer countries a cheaper and more effective option than the world's first shot against the parasitic disease.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Oxford University developed the new three-dose vaccine with help from the Serum Institute of India. Research suggests it is more than 75% effective and that protection is maintained for at least another year with a booster.

Tedros said the shot would cost about $2 to $4 and could be available in some countries next year. This is not the vaccine to stop malaria. In 2021, WHO endorsed the first malaria vaccine, known as Mosquirix and made by GSK.

