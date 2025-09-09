Who Is Balen Shah, The Rapper-Turned-Mayor Gen-Z Wants To Lead Nepal?

Kathmandu | September 2025: With Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s dramatic resignation following unprecedented Gen Z-led protests, all eyes are now on Balendra “Balen” Shah, the 33-year-old engineer, rapper, and current mayor of Kathmandu, who has rapidly become the face of Nepal’s next political chapter.

From Rap Battles to Ballot Boxes

Balen Shah first rose to fame in Nepal’s underground hip-hop scene, where his sharp lyrics often critiqued corruption and social inequality. Armed with a background in structural engineering, he made the leap into politics in 2022, running as an independent candidate for Kathmandu mayor. His grassroots campaign, devoid of traditional party backing, struck a chord with young voters and he won by a landslide.

Symbol of a Generation

During the recent protests, even though technically not part of “Gen Z” (defined in Nepal as under 28), Balen openly backed the youth movement. He urged demonstrators to remain peaceful and independent of old-guard political interference. His message;“Full support for the youth, but don’t let opportunists hijack your struggle.”

Placards, graffiti, and social media hashtags declared him the people’s choice: “Balen Dai, take the lead.” His popularity soared, making him the unofficial symbol of Gen Z’s frustration with political dynasties and “nepo kids” in power.

What Makes Him Stand Out

Unlike most politicians, Balen is not tied to any dynasty or old party machinery. Besides that his authenticity, cultural connection through music, and no-nonsense governance style have earned him a cult following.

As mayor, he pushed for waste management reforms, stricter building codes, and greater transparency in municipal contracts; policies that boosted his credibility.

Contenders vs. Balen

While other names like Rabi Lamichhane (RSP leader, currently facing legal troubles) are being floated. In fact, on Tuesday afternoon (September 9), the protestors got Rabi Lamichhane out of Nakhkhu Jail.

RSP central member Krantishikha Dhital shared a video on social media showing Lamichhane giving a speech post his release from prison.

However, as per the popularity, none command the same groundswell of youth support as Balen.

What Do Analysts Say?

With Nepal in political flux after Oli’s resignation, the question looms whether Balen Shah will translate his local leadership and cultural influence into a national role. Analysts argue that his lack of parliamentary experience could be a hurdle, but his soaring popularity makes him impossible to ignore.