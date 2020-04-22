WHO vehicle attacked in Myanmar

Yangon: COVID-19 surveillance samples was attacked by a rebel group in Myanmar's Rakhine state, state media reported on Tuesday.

With a driver and a health worker aboard, the vehicle transporting the samples to the national laboratory in Yangon was attacked by the Arakan Army group near Yarmaung bridge in Minbya township on Monday evening, reports Xinhua news agency.

The two on board were injured and sent to township hospital for treatment. The UN Myanmar on Tuesday confirmed the death of the driver on their Facebook page.

Founded in 2009, the Arakan Army is a Rakhine armed group and the armed wing of the United League of Arakan.