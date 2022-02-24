In the year, 1949, Nato came into existence. Ukraine wishes to be part of Nato, but Russia is strictly against it. Nato stands for North Atlantic Treaty Organization, this one, is thought to be reason behind the Russia-Ukraine crisis.



Russia Declares War on Ukraine

Russia is one the most powerful nation, also considered to be the one of the super power nation other than America, has declared war on Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin, has set troops in 2 breakway regions in eastern Ukraine-one is Donetsk and another one is Luhansk-after recognizing them independent.

Fear of Russia

Russia fears that, if Ukraine would join Nato, the forces of Nato nations would be at its borders.

Know the reason, as to why Russia hates Nato so much?

During the 1939 and 1945, World War II happened. After that, the Soviet Union refused to withdraw forces belonging to Eastern Europe. It circled Berlin in 1948, this prompted the US to counter Soviet expansion, hence Nato came into existence.

Nato initial members were only 12

When Nato was initially formed, it had only 12 member nations. Apart form US, the other nations include Britain, France, Canada, Italy, Netherlands, Iceland, Belgium, Luxemberg, Norway, Portugal and Denmark. Presently, Nato has around 30 member nations.

What is Nato?

Nato is a military alliance with the mandate to work on common security policy. If Nato member nation is invaded, this would be considered to be an invasion of all Nato members. All Nato member nations will act against the invasion.

Why does Russia hate Nato?

World War II has left the world in 2 camps. The US and the Soviet Union were 2 superpowers. On 25th December,19991, the Soviet Union collapsed into 15 new nations, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

After this, US remained the only superpower, which led by the US, Nato then continued its expansion. The nation, which came out of the Soviet Union began joining Nato. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania joined Nato in the year, 2004. Georgia and Ukraine were offered Nato membership in the year, 2008, but they could not join the military alliance.

Why Putin Objected Nato Expansion?

Putin has objected Nato expansion." America is at our doorstep with missiles". How will America, feel if Missiles are deployed at Canada or Mexico's borders? Putin has asked in December 2021. If Ukraine becomes a Nato member, then Russia would be totally circled, which is not acceptable for Putin.

Russia Versus Nato

Be it military power or defense expenditure, there is no comparison between Russia and Nato. As per Nato, the combined estimated defense expenditure of all 30 member nations in 2021 was $1,174 billion. In 2020, Nato nations, spent $1.106 billion. On the other hand, Russia has spent $61.74 billion in 2020 on defense.

Nearing to 40,000 Nato soldiers are ready to fight with Russian forces, if Nato engages in the war directly. It would have more than 33 lakh soldiers at its disposal. Russia, on the other hand, does have about 12 lakh soldiers including 8 lakh active troops.

What does Russia desire?

Russia desires Nato to stop its expansion in East Europe. Putin is demanding a guarantee from Nato, that Ukraine would not be given its membership. He was wants Nato to retreat to Pre-1997 status and stop deployment of weapons in Russia's neighborhood.

Additionally, Russia has also challenged membership of 14 nations, which were part of the Warsaw pact, which was signed in response to formation of Nato in 1955. Its objective is to offer military protection to member nations. However, after disintegration of the Soviet Union, the treaty has become redundant.

Why Ukraine wishes to Join Nato?

Before 1917, Russia and Ukraine were parts of the Russian Empire. When the Russian Empire broke up following the Russian Revolution, Ukraine declared its independence. But it joined soviet union in a few years.

In the year, 1991, Ukraine has got independence after disintegration of the Soviet Union. There are 2 parts of Ukraine eastern and western. Ukrainians living in the eastern part consider themselves closer to Russia and those in the western Part are aligned to European Union.

Russia-Supported rebels

Russia-Supported rebels have control over large swathes of the Eastern Ukrainian territories. In this region, we find, Russia has recognized both Donetsk and Luhansk as separate nations. In the year, 2014, Russia has annexed Crimea.

We find, Ukrainian Military is considerably much smaller in comparison to Russia's, while Russia has about 8.5 lakh active troops. Whereas Ukraine has mere 2 lakh active soldiers.

Ukrainian military is considerably smaller in comparison to Russia's. while Russia has about 8.5 lakh active troops, Ukraine has less than 2 lakh active soldiers. Russia's defense budget is 10 times of Ukraine's. under the circumstances, Ukraine requires military organization, which can guarantee its protection and there is none better than Nato for Ukraine.