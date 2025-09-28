Wildfires burn over 30 per cent of Etosha National Park in Namibia

Namibia's Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism said on Sunday that wildfires in Etosha National Park have burned more than a third of the park, with extensive ecological damage and confirmed wildlife losses.

In a statement, the ministry said about 775,163 hectares, roughly 34 per cent of the park, have been scorched since fires started on September 22 in the southwestern part, while another 171,098 hectares of grazing land and communal areas outside the park in the Omusati and Oshana regions have been affected, Xinhua News Agency reported.

At least nine antelope carcasses have been found in the fire-affected areas, while a pangolin was rescued, the ministry said, warning that the full impact on wildlife could be higher as assessments continue.

"The wildfire crisis in Etosha National Park and surrounding areas poses a significant threat to Namibia's biodiversity, local livelihoods, and critical infrastructure," the ministry said.

Authorities have intensified firefighting efforts, deploying an additional 40 soldiers, a water tanker and two helicopters, with more military personnel expected to join operations, it added.

The Etosha National Park is a major tourist destination in Namibia, drawing thousands of visitors annually to see its wildlife and salt pan landscape.

Being home to elephants, rhinos, lions, giraffes, and hundreds of bird species, it is one of the most visited and ecologically significant parks in southern Africa.

On September 24, the Namibian Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism announced that an uncontrolled wildfire had scorched large parts of Etosha National Park and was advancing rapidly, threatening key habitats in one of southern Africa's largest game reserves.

The fire, which began outside the park on September 22 and is suspected to have been sparked by nearby charcoal production activities, has spread rapidly due to strong winds and dry vegetation, the ministry said in a statement.