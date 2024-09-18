Live
Wildfires kill 7 people in Portugal
Lisbon: Wildfires are continuing to ravage central and northern Portugal while at least seven people have been killed and more than 40 injured, local authorities reported.
The fires also destroyed dozens of homes and forced the closure of major roads and highways on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority is coordinating efforts to control four significant fire outbreaks in the Aveiro district. The fires have spread over an area with a perimeter of approximately 100 km.
Authorities have arrested three people in connection with the fires: two women and a man from the municipalities of Pombal, Alvaiazere, and Condeixa-a-Nova.
In response to the escalating crisis, the Portuguese government has extended the national alert level until Thursday.
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, along with other political and religious leaders, has expressed condolences and solidarity with those affected.