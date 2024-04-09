Will it be thumps-Up for Trump?

Donald Trump date of birth 14th June 1946 10.51 am, New York, birth star Jyeshta 4th charan. Zodiac sign Scorpio. Ascendant Simha lagna.

Simha lagna natives will be courageous and they will have short temper. Lagna tells about a person’s courage, determination and longevity. Lagna lord sun is in 10th house along with Rahu. Rahu and sun conjoined, it is called Ravi Chandala yoga.

Multimillionaire by birth, he was more interested in real estate and earned lot of money. Moon is in 4th house and Ketu and aspects by sun and Rahu. Due to this combination of planetary position, he will bring all controversial issues. He will take hasty decisions.

Dhanakaraka Jupiter is in 2nd house. Till his life end, he will not get any financial problems. Second and 11th lord Mercury is in 11th house. Hence he will be highly intelligent and business minded. Sixth and 7th lord Saturn is malefic for Simha lagna. He has been posted in 12th house along with kalatrakaraka Venus.

His planetary position is bad hence, first marriage took place in 1971 and divorced in 1991. His second marriage took place in 1991 and divorced in 1993. Third marriage was in 2005.

From 26.11.2016 to 26.11.2032, native running Jupiter major period. Jupiter is yoga karaka for Simha lagna. He has been posted in 2nd house. Hence he will get excellent developments and name and fame during this period.

From 26.11.2016 to 13.01.2019, native will run Jupiter by Jupiter. During this period he contested for Republican Party and became president. From 01.11.2023 to 07.10.2024, native will run Jupiter by Ketu. From 07.10.2024 to 07.06.2027, native will run Jupiter major period by Venus sub period. Venus occupied in virgothama position.

From moon sign, 2nd may 2024 to 07th may 2025, Jupiter will occupy 7th house from moon sign. Hence for forthcoming November 2024 presidential elections, he has chances of becoming President again. From 18th January 2023 to 28th march 2025, native will run Ardhashtama shani from moon sign. He will get minor health problems.