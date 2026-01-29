Wordle# 1685 Hints and result for January 29

Today's Bonus Wordle

Now that we have the ability to design our own personal Wordles I'm putting an additional Wordle in today's wordle 1685 guide. They can range from up to seven letters long. It should be fun to play this additional game. Go to the link below to try the Wordle I designed for you.

The key word: A feeling of accomplishment and satisfaction.

The hint: This Wordle contains more consonants than vowels.

Yesterday's Custom Wordle Answer: KOBOLD

How To Solve Today's Wordle

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a word- mystification game that's played every day in which the thing is to identify a retired five- letter word within six attempts or lower. After every guess the game provides feedback that helps you to get near to the correct answer:

Green Letters: The letters are in the word and is in the correct position.

Yellow: This letter appears within the word but it's in the wrong place.

Gray The letter isn't in the word itself.

Utilize these tips to narrow your wordle #1685 hints. Everyday brings a new word and everyone has to figure out the exact problem. Certain Wordlers also participate in Competitive Wordle against their friends or family members, the Wordle Bot, or even me the narrator of your life. Check out the guidelines for competitive Wordle at near the bottom of this article.

Today's Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot's Starting Word: SLATE

My Word of the Day Today The word I am using today is STAKE. (2 word left)

The Secret: Never letting go on plans, arriving late, or not keeping promises.