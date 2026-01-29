Karnataka has turned from IT hub into drugs park under Congress govt, alleges BJP

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP has charged that the state has been turned from an IT hub into a “drugs park” under the Congress-led government.

State BJP General Secretary and senior MLA V. Sunil Kumar made the statement on the floor of the Assembly on Thursday while speaking on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address to the joint session.

Sunil Kumar said, “Karnataka is known as an IT park and has now become a drugs park. To detect a drug factory in Mysuru, the native place of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Maharashtra Police had to conduct raids. Delhi Police have raided a drug factory in Bengaluru.”

“The Chief Minister questioned IPS officers in a recent meeting, asking why they could not detect drug factories operating in the state when police from other states had done so. The CM himself stated that nothing happens without the knowledge of the police. If Maharashtra Police can detect such activities, why wouldn’t you know?” he questioned.

“Karnataka was known as an IT park, and we did not know that it had become a drugs park. It is shameful that the state has become fertile ground for the drug mafia. This does not bring honour to Karnataka. The law and order system has been destroyed by you. We have never seen any government misuse the police department to this extent,” he alleged.

“In a situation where law and order has deteriorated, and a selective justice system is operating, there appears to be one law for the common people and a different set of laws for Congress leaders,” he said.

“How many times should I point out the prevailing law and order situation? After Siddaramaiah became Chief Minister for the second time, a selective justice system came into force. There are separate laws for Congress leaders and separate laws for ordinary citizens. There has been no equal application of law during the past two-and-a-half years of Congress rule,” Sunil Kumar alleged.

“I will give examples of how the law department and police have handled different cases in the state. The Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council was detained in Kalaburagi. This government did not think of initiating legal action at all. In contrast, it acted according to its whims and fancies in the case involving BJP MLC C.T. Ravi over his statements against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar,” he said.

“How did a woman municipal commissioner get threatened by a Congress leader in Sidlaghatta in Kolar district? It took 14 days for the government to initiate action. To identify its own leader, the government took 14 days. Does the government believe law and order is good in the state?” he asked.

“The law is selective in this system. What about the morality of government officials? In Shivamogga district, the son of a Congress MLA representing the Bhadravathi constituency threatened government officers. The situation is such that Congress leaders can do anything and everything in the state,” the BJP leader alleged.

“The situation is so grave that JD(S) MLA Kareamma Nayak stated on the floor of the House that she was threatened by the sand mafia. Senior MLA S. Suresh Kumar has spoken about how his house in Bengaluru was targeted by Congress workers. What kind of times are we living in?” he asked.

“Regarding the Ballari violence incident, a Deputy Superintendent of Police was transferred earlier and has now been reinstated. The handling of the Ballari incident is deeply concerning. Under the pretext of banner installation, a group came near BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy’s residence and fired shots. How did the government deal with this? When the BJP MLA sought protection after bullets were fired, a minister remarked that if Janardhana Reddy wants security, he should get it from America or Iran. If such statements are made, can anyone say there is law and order in the state?” Sunil Kumar said.

“How many people have been arrested in the Ballari violence case? How are other cases being handled? Are private gunmen and bouncers running this government?” he asked.

Sunil Kumar further questioned who allowed terrorists to have mobile phones inside Bengaluru Central Prison. He reiterated that Maharashtra Police had to raid a drug factory in Mysuru, the native place of the Chief Minister.

He alleged that the Governor’s speech failed to mention issues important to the people and that the government attempted to act smartly. “The government should have introspected on its governance. Since it is not ready for introspection and has chosen confrontation, misgovernance has continued,” he said.

“If you really want to understand how your government is functioning, visit government offices in disguise. This government has gone off track, lacks leadership, and is headed by a helpless Chief Minister. The administration is insensitive,” he alleged, adding that Congress leaders were projecting guarantees as development.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself had criticised the police for not being able to handle even small issues like banner installations. “The CM has admitted the helplessness of the police. He has also stated that police officers are turning into thieves,” Ashoka alleged.

Referring to Ballari Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy, Ashoka said that the MLA had gone on record claiming that he could burn down BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy’s house and that 5,000 to 6,000 people were with him. “He even said he could burn down the entire Ballari city within minutes. Is he an elected representative or a terrorist?” Ashoka asked.

He further alleged that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had pledged total support to the MLA. “Is this the respect being shown to the law and the Constitution? While FIRs were registered against those who fired bullets, an FIR was lodged against Janardhana Reddy within one hour. The main accused has still not been arrested,” Ashoka said.



