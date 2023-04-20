Worried kin urge govt to evacuate stranded Indians

Dubai: Anxious relatives of several Indians stuck in Sudan following the fighting between the Army and paramilitary forces are eagerly waiting for information about their relatives and appealed to the government to evacuate them from the strife-torn African country as soon as possible.

Fighting erupted in Sudan on Saturday, leaving over 200 people, including an Indian, dead and more than 1,800 injured. Mansi Sheth, whose father is stuck in the country following the clashes between the Sudanese army and a rival paramilitary force, said she was worried about his safety.