Xi Jinping talks tough at summit with Biden

Beijing/Washington: Striking a tough posture at the much-awaited virtual summit with his US counterpart Joe Biden on Tuesday, President Xi Jinping said that China will "certainly defend" its sovereignty and security interests as he warned that whoever plays with fire over Taiwan's bid for independence will "get burnt".

In a lengthy speech touching a host of issues at the marathon summit, Xi, fresh from last week's ruling Communist Party of China Plenum meet endorsing an unprecedented third term for him from next year and perhaps for life, pointed Beijing's "red lines" on several issues, including Taiwan, and said China's rise is an "inevitable trend of history" and cannot be stopped.