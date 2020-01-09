Trending :
Home  > News > National

1 killed in fire at printing press in New Delhi

1 killed in fire at printing press in New Delhi
Highlights

A person was killed in a fire incident that broke out in a three-storeyed printing press in the Patparganj industrial area here on Thursday.

New Delhi:A person was killed in a fire incident that broke out in a three-storeyed printing press in the Patparganj industrial area here on Thursday.

The fire was reported at 2.38 a.m., Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS, adding his department extinguished the fire by around 8 a.m.

"A total of 30 fire tenders were deployed at the spot. One casualty has happened and the body has been recovered and moved to the hospital," he said.

The fire broke out at the ground and second floor, Garg informed.

The cause of the fire was not known.

The fire incident comes nearly a week after a massive blaze in a factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi. A part of the building had collapsed after an explosion. A firefighter was killed and 14 others injured.

Last year in December, 43 people were killed when they were trapped in a blaze in an illegal bag-and-paper factory Anaj Mandi area here

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
People to support TRS in civic polls: KCR9 Jan 2020 10:52 AM GMT

People to support TRS in civic polls: KCR

High Power committee to meet again on Friday, likely to discuss on farmers concerns
High Power committee to meet again on Friday, likely to discuss...
CM Jagan launches
CM Jagan launches 'Amma Vodi' in Chittoor, dedicates the scheme...
Government put economy in
Government put economy in 'cold storage': Priyanka Gandhi
PM Modi meets economists, experts at Niti Aayog
PM Modi meets economists, experts at Niti Aayog


Top