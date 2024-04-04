‘1 lakh people will attend HM Shah’s rally in Assam on April 8’

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is set to kick off his poll campaign in Assam on April 8 and the state unit of the BJP has been preparing to showcase its strength during the rally.

MLA and BJP’s candidate in Sonitpur Lok Sabha seat, Ranjit Dutta, said on Thursday, “We have been preparing for a good show at the Union Home Minister’s public meeting. At least 1 lakh people from three Assembly constituencies will attend his rally.”

HM Shah’s meeting is being organised in Gohpur town in Biswanath District and Dutta took stock of the preparations on Thursday.

Dutta asserted that the Congress had lost its support base in Assam.

The BJP leader claimed, “I have been campaigning for the last few days. I did not see any Congress flag anywhere in the Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency. The Opposition does not have any voter support at all.”

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said that along with HM Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend at least three public meetings in Assam.

However, the Prime Minister’s Office is yet to finalise his schedule in the state.