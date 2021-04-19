10 die in Madhya Pradesh due to low oxygen pressure

Bhopal: At least 10 Covid patients have reportedly died due to low pressure in Liquid Oxygen tank at government medical college in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district.

The district administration and the hospital has however dismissed the news as factually incorrect, according to NDTV report

"Only six deaths were reported last night in ICU. Lack of oxygen is not the cause.There are a total of 62 critical patients in the ICU itself. Overall there were 255 patients in the Covid hospital last night. Out of them about 155 are on oxygen," Dr. Milind Shiralkar, the dean of the medical college hospital said.

DM Satyendra Singh said that "no deaths" took place due to lack of oxygen or low pressure in the oxygen tank. "A back up with jumbo cylinder always available in medical college, medical college continued supply with jumbo cylinders," he said.

Relatives of the patients, however, alleged lapses on the part of the hospital staff. "Oxygen level was above 91%.

By morning, they said oxygen level was low. They did not allow us to enter but somehow we entered and saw that that bodies were cold. There was not one, but many. This is complete failure of the hospital administration," said a relative of the patient.