100 days of stay with family or headquarters for jawans deputed on borders: Amit Shah

Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Saturday that the soldiers deputed in border areas of the country will get to stay with their families or in headquarters for 100 days in a year.

Delivering a speech after inauguration and laying the foundation stone of various projects of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, Shah said, "They (soldeirs posted in border areas) should have this opportunity to stay with their families or at headquarters for 100 days... We are preparing rosters for this purpose."

"The stress and tension of soldiers will come down. This is a difficult task, I understand. But, I believe from a humanitarian point of view it has to be done," the Home Minister added.

He assured ITPB soldiers that before elections, the government will make a plan in this regard. "Prime Minister Naredra Modi's government is dedicated to the welfare of soldiers and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF)," he asserted.

Shah also commended the services of the ITPB and CAPFs, stating that "they deliver service in the most difficult terrains of the country". "We can't even imagine the situations. They work in minus 42 degree Celsius and they can only get the push to face harsh conditions from a high level of patriotism."



"When our ITBP soldiers are patrolling or camping, no one would dare to encroach one inch of my country," he added.

"ITBP soldiers have got the title of 'Himveers' by the people, which is more than Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan rewards which are given away by the government," Shah said.



The Home Minister also said that the government is in a process of completion of the full chain, where problem identification is done, research is carried out for solutions, recommendations are given, policy changes are made and execution is also reviewed in terms of law and order situation in the country.