102 students awarded BS-MS dual degree at IISER 3rd convocation

Berhampur: A total of 102 BS-MS students of 2018 batch, the third batch of the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER)-Berhampur, were awarded BS-MS dual degree with major in Biological/Chemical/Mathematical and Physical Sciences at the third convocation of IISER at Laudigam, 25 km from here, on Friday.

While 12 students were awarded BS Degree with distinction, 25 students received MS Degree with distinction.

Two students were awarded PhD for the first time in IISER- Berhampur. They are Purbasha Dasgupta (Biological Sciences) and Mahesh Kumar Ram (Mathematical Sciences). Tanisha Bhattacharya from the Department of Biological Sciences was awarded the President's Gold Medal for best academic performance in the graduating class across all disciplines of the BS-MS Dual Degree programme. Ritika Sethi from the Department of Physical Sciences was awarded the Director's Gold Medal for all-round achievement and leadership in the graduating class across all disciplines of the BS-MS programme.

Proficiency silver medals were awarded to Prajwal Patil, Ashutosh Panigrahi, Ankita Mishra and Nihar Verma. Chitrak Bhowmik was awarded Shri Durgadas Mohanty Memorial Gold Medal for highest CPI in Physics. Soumyadeep Saha was awarded Principal C Sudershan Memorial Gold Medal for highest CPI in Chemistry. Tanisha Bhattacharya was awarded Smt and Shri Kandala Krishnama Chary Memorial Gold Medal for highest CPI in Biological Sciences. Ritika Sethi was awarded Dr K Kavitha and Dr K Ramanuja Chary Gold Medal for excellence in academics and sports.