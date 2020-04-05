1,023 +ve cases found in 17 States has Tablighi links

New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 3,072 on Saturday while the death toll rose to 75, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The figure of 3,072 includes 57 foreign nationals. As many as 1,023 positive cases found in 17 States have been traced to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, the ministry said, underlining that about 30% of the total coronavirus cases in the country are linked to "one particular place", Joint Secretary in the Ministry Lav Agarwal said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,784, while 212 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated to another country, he said, while stating that the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in India is pretty less as compared to other countries.

Condition of 58 COVID-19 patients is critical and they are in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, said the ministry at a press conference on Saturday.

Through a massive effort around 22,000 Tablighi Jamaat workers and their contacts have been quarantined, said Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Rigorous contact tracing is on across 17 States which have reported cases related to Tablighi Jamaat congregation," the Health Ministry official said.

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation was held earlier last month in Delhi's West Nizamuddin area, which has turned into a COVID-19 hotspot.