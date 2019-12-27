11 held for kidnapping, raping of a woman for 18 months in Maharashtra

Vasai: The police have arrested 11 people for alleged kidnapping, raping a 21-year-old girl for 18 months and impregnating her at Vasai taluka in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

The incident came into light when the woman managed to escape from the room along with her 7-seven-month-old daughter and lodged a complaint at the police station.

According to the complainant, the accused, who are residents of Rangaon and Kalam in Vasai, allegedly kept her in confinement, raped and tortured her. In July 2018, the accused entered into a relationship with the victim and proposed to marry her. When she rejected his proposal, he threatened to commit suicide.

Later, he kidnapped the woman and took her to a lodge and raped her. After a few days, he shifted her to a room that belongs to his relatives, where he continued to rape her. Meanwhile, the woman gave birth to a girl child. The accused forced the woman to sign the blank papers and affidavit's as a proofs that he got married to her.

On receiving the complaint, the police have arrested all 11 accused, registered a case under Section 376, 366, 342 and 323 of the IPC and investigating further.