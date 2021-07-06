Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

12 BJP MLAs suspended from Maharashtra Assembly for one year

Devendra Fadnavis said that the government thinks that they will bring out different issues and thats why the action has been taken.
x

Devendra Fadnavis said that the government thinks that they will bring out different issues and that's why the action has been taken.

Highlights

India's technology platform for COVID vaccination - CoWin -is being made open source and soon it will be available to all countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, asserting that India has been committed to sharing its expertise and resources with the global community in combating the pandemic.

Mumbai: Twelve BJP MLAs were suspended from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for one year after the state government accused them of "misbehaving" with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber on Monday. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis termed the allegation as false and said Jadhav's account of the incident was "one-sided".

However, Jadhav sought a probe into the allegation that some Shiv Sena members and he himself made uncharitable remarks, and said he was ready to face any punishment if it was proven true. The motion to suspend the MLAs was moved by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab and passed by a voice vote.

Objecting to the decision, BJP members, led by Fadnavis, said the opposition would boycott the House proceedings.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X