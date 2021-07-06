12 BJP MLAs suspended from Maharashtra Assembly for one year

Mumbai: Twelve BJP MLAs were suspended from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for one year after the state government accused them of "misbehaving" with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber on Monday. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis termed the allegation as false and said Jadhav's account of the incident was "one-sided".



However, Jadhav sought a probe into the allegation that some Shiv Sena members and he himself made uncharitable remarks, and said he was ready to face any punishment if it was proven true. The motion to suspend the MLAs was moved by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab and passed by a voice vote.

Objecting to the decision, BJP members, led by Fadnavis, said the opposition would boycott the House proceedings.