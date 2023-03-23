12 eminent persons receive Padma awards

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday conferred Padma awards to five from Telangana and seven from Andhra Pradesh at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. The President had approved the conferment of 106 Padma awards in all of which 12 belong to the two Telugu states.

Those who were conferred Padma Bhushan awards from Telangana are Kamlesh D Patel and Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. Those who were conferred Padma Shri from Telangana are Modadugu Vijay Gupta for science and engineering, Hanumantha Rao Pasupuleti for medicine and B Ramakrishna Reddy for literature and education.

From Andhra Pradesh, music director MM Keeravani, who recently won Oscar for the song 'Naatu Naatu', Ganesh Nagappa and Abbareddy Nageswara Rao for science and engineering, CV Raju - art, Prakash Chandra Sood for literature and education, Kota Satchidananda Sastry for art and Sankuratri Chandrasekhar for social work were conferred Padma Shri awards.