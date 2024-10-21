Live
Just In
12 of a family killed in Raj accident
Jaipur : Eight children among 12 people of a family died in a collision between a bus and tempo in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district, police said on Sunday. Bari SHO Shivlahari Meena said the accident took place on Saturday night when a speedy sleeper coach bus going towards Jaipur from Gwalior hit the tempo near Sumipur.
The victims, residents of Kareem Gumvat colony, belonged to the same family and were returning from a wedding function in Barauli village. Those killed have been identified as Irfan alias Bunty (38), his wife Julie (34), daughter Asma (14), son Salman (8), Parveen (32), Zareena (35), Saqir (6), Sanif (9), Ajaan (5), Aashiyaana (10), Sufi (7) and Danish (10).
One person got injured in the accident. Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Hari Kishan said injured people were taken to hospital where eleven were declared dead while one died in district hospital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.