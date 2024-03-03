12 states in next 10 days: PM Modi's gruelling schedule shows BJP in 'Mission 370' mode

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a tight schedule for next 10 days. As per official details, PM Modi will attend 29 programmes across 12 states/Union Territories in next 10 days, thereby giving momentum to Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) poll preparations ahead of the Parliamentary elections 2024.

The states where PM Modi will visit in next 10 days are Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi and West Bengal of the Hindi heartland while in South, he will visit Telangana and Tamil Nadau besides touring Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, where he will be launching projects as well as addressing public rallies.

On March 4, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Adilabad, Telangana & address a public meeting in Adilabad. Thereafter, he will travel to Tamil Nadu and visit BHAVINI in Kalpakkam, where he will address a public meeting in Chennai and will then travel to Hyderabad.

On March 5, PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Sangareddy, Telangana. Thereafter, he will address a public function in Sangareddy. He will then head to Odisha and will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Chandikhole, Jajpur. He will also address public meeting in Chandikhole and after that will leave for West Bengal.

On March 6, the PM will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Kolkata. There, he will also address a public meeting in Barasat and travel to Bihar and will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Bettiah, Bihar.

On March 7, the Prime Minister will travel to Jammu and Kashmir and will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects in Srinagar. Later in evening, he will attend a media event in New Delhi.

On March 8, the PM will participate in the first ever National Creator’s Award in Delhi. In the evening, he will travel to Assam.

On March 9, PM Modi will travel to Arunachal Pradesh. He will inaugurate Sela Tunnel in West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh and then inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Itanagar. From Arunachal Pradesh, the PM will travel to Assam and will unveil the statue of Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat, Assam. Thereafter, he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Jorhat. Then, PM Modi will visit West Bengal and inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Siliguri, West Bengal. Thereafter, he will also address a public meeting there.

On March 10, PM Modi will travel to Uttar Pradesh and will dedicate to the nation various projects in Azamgarh.

On March 11, the Prime Minister will attend an event related to Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi at PUSA, Delhi. Then, he will inaugurate the Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway. In the evening, the PM will attend a DRDO Programme.

On March 12, the Prime Minister will visit Sabarmati, Gujarat. Thereafter, PM Modi will travel to Rajasthan and will visit Pokhran in Jaisalmer district.

On March 13, the Prime Minister will lay foundation stone of three important semiconductor projects in Gujarat and Assam via video conferencing. Thereafter, the PM will also attend an outreach programme for disadvantaged sections of the society via video conferencing.