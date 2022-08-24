13-Year-Old Boy From Kerala Proved Age Is Just A Number

13 years old, Udayshankar R., the young manhas prooved thatyou are never too young toachieve greataccomplishments. The Class 8 student, Udayshankar of Nalanda Public School, Thammanam, is the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the startup. The startup is named as Urav advanced Learning Systems Private Limited.



Udayshankar established the start-up with the assistance of his father in 2020 and immediately joined as the CTO. Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics education is a focus of Uday's work with children. Udayshankar helps other children access STEAM courses in a fun and simple way with the assistance of his parents, Dr. Ravi Kumar, a dentist, and Sreekumari V., an engineer. The start-up offers a different method than what is often used to teach these subjects in classrooms.

It all began when he was seven years old. His mother asked him to chose robotics or athletics to keep himself occupied over the holidays that year. The young person decided immediately to study robotics.Udayshankar said that he always had a fascination with technology andwas inspired to enter this industry by watching videos of individuals creating games and other useful gadget. The start-up founded by Udayshankar has created a portable sanitizer dispenser and an infrared temperature gun.

Three games have so far been created by the young person using Jio Tesseract's augmented reality JioGlass. In three hours, he will enrol in classes to learn how to create video games using the Unity 3D game engine. Urav will create games for both children and adults. Children in particular can learn things more quickly when studying is turned into a game. Furthermore, he has produced video games about dentistry, coronavirus evolution, and even farming.