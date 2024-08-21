14 hospitalised after consuming hooch in Chikiti

Berhampur: Fourteen persons of Karbalua under Chikiti Notified Area Council in Ganjam district fell ill after allegedly consuming ‘spurious’ country liquor. The incident took place in Chikiti late on Monday.

All the 14 were immediately admitted to Community Health Centre in Chikiti after they consumed the ‘spurious’ country liquor and developed symptoms of reeling, vomiting and loose motion. Twelve of them were later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. While 10 persons were being treated at the medicine ward, two had been admitted to the ICU, police said.

Those who fell ill were identified as Pradip Behera, Shatrughna Behera, Dayanidhi Sethi, Siba Sethi, Rama Behera, Jura Behera, Khalia Sethi, Bhubuni Sethi, Bauri Sethi, Bulu Sethi, Nayak Sethi, Kalu Sethi, Loknath Behera and Kailash Sethi. Pradip Behera and Jura Behera are now undergoing treatment in MKCG ICU, sources said.

Excise Commissioner Narasingha Bhol and Ganjam District Collector Dibyajyoti Parida visited the hospital.

“Some people have been arrested on charge of selling illicit liquor. Samples of the liquor have been collected and sent for laboratory test”, the District Collector said. The Excise Commissioner said stringent action will be taken against those undertaking illegal liquor business in the area. “A joint action team comprising police and Excise department officials will be set up to intensify raids on the illegal liquor trade in the district,” Bhol said.

“The health condition of almost all the persons who fell ill has improved. We are trying to give them the best available treatment. The two persons who are in ICU though have not fully recovered, their condition improved a lot today,” he said.

“All these people had bought country liquor from a particular man in Moundpur and revealed his name. They usually purchase liquor from 3 to 4 men who illegally manufacture country liquor. We would take stringent action against them,” said the Excise Commissioner.

Illegal country liquor is being manufactured near the jungles of Bhalughai and is being sold at Karakhali, Moundpur and adjoining villages situated on the outskirts of Chikitipentha. The youngsters are making a beeline for consuming illicit country liquor, sources said. All these people consumed illicit country liquor when there was intense rain in the area for the last two days.

Chikiti MLA Manoranjan Dyansamantray wished the affected persons speedy recovery. Illicit liquor trade must be stopped immediately and the culprits involved in this trade must be punished, the MLA said.

In October last year, police recovered the body of a habitual drunkard, Murali Sahu (47), near Moundpur. Four years ago, one labourer, engaged in construction work of a bridge at Ambajhula near Bhalughai, died and seven others fell ill after consuming ‘spurious’ country liquor.

Notably, in 2006, a major hooch tragedy had claimed 29 lives in Ganjam district.