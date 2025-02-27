1.44 crore devotees take holy dip on Mahashivratri

Mahakumbhnagar: An unceasing stream of devotees from across India and abroad continued to throng Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Mahashivratri for a sacred dip to attain 'moksha' and for spiritual purification, marking the final hours of the 45-day Maha Kumbh. 1.44 crore people took a holy dip till 6 pm on Wednesday

The air resonated with chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' as helicopters added to the grand spectacle of faith by showering flower petals over the pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh where the footfall over the past six weeks has far exceeded those at Mecca and Vatican City, according to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Etching its place in history as the largest human congregation on Earth, Maha Kumbh-2025 witnessed an unprecedented turnout, with over 650 million devotees taking a holy dip at the sacred Prayagraj the once-in-144-years Maha Kumbh-2025 had commenced on January 13 with the auspicious Pushya Purnima in the Hindu calendar. This 45-day-long sacred gathering at Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati

Nearly 50% of India’s population participated in this divine gathering, with more than 60% of the country’s Sanatani devotees partaking in the sacred bath.

The sheer scale of attendance from across the globe was staggering—the number of pilgrims exceeded twice the population of the United States, 2.5 times that of Pakistan, and four times the population of Russia. Additionally, five times the population of Japan, over ten times that of the UK, and more than fifteen times the population of France were represented in this grand confluence, according to the Mela authorities.

Diplomatic dignitaries from 73 nations, including Bhutan’s King Namgyal Wangchuk, participated in the Amrit Bath. Devotees from over 50 countries, including Italy, France, the UK, Portugal, the USA, Israel, Iran, Mauritius, Brazil, Mexico, Estonia, Slovakia, Pakistan, South Africa, and more, took the sacred dip at Triveni Sangam.

Maha Kumbh-2025 stood as a testament to the power of shared cultural and spiritual heritage, fostering global unity. Notably, over 5 million devotees from Nepal—believed to be the maternal homeland of 'Mother Janaki' (Sita from the Ramayana)—participated in the event, bringing offerings to the revered Lat Hanuman Mandir in Prayagraj. This was their expression of gratitude to Hanuman for aiding the daughter of their land.

The festival also provided a massive economic boost, contributing over Rs 3 lakh crore to Uttar Pradesh’s economy. Maha Kumbh-2025 offered a panoramic view of multidimensional case studies encompassing economics, law enforcement, multimodal logistics, politics, culture, music, dance, public health, sanitation, medical services, spirituality, ancient traditions, yoga, meditation, and tourism. The Indian Air Force presented a spectacular ‘Maha Salami’ airshow over the sacred banks of Triveni Sangam.